Court to rule on Sanef case against EFF over 'intimidation' of journalists

Sanef approached the court on behalf of five journalists after they were attacked by party leader Julius Malema and his supporters.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the High Court in Pretoria on 4 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the High Court in Pretoria on 4 July 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court in Pretoria on Monday was expected to hear the case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in its matter against the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and several journalists.

Sanef approached the court on behalf of five journalists after they were attacked by party leader Julius Malema and his supporters.

At a protest outside the Zondo commission last year, Malema called on his followers to deal decisively with certain reporters who he accused of defending “white monopoly capital”.

The journalists said they were subjected to intimidation, harassment, and death threats.

Sanef’s Kate Skinner said the forum took the legal route to ensure all journalists worked in a safe environment.

“We are hoping that the EFF leadership will make a public announcement that they are against that kind of intimidation because we believe that if they do, their followers will not intimidate or harass journalists,” she said.

