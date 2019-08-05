City of Cape Town invests in drone technology to fight crime
Cape Town is set to become the first municipality in the country to use the technology.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has vowed to fight crime in the Cape Flats using drone technology.
The City planned to incorporate drones into the crime-fighting regime and Cape Town would become the first municipality in the country to use the technology.
The city’s safety and security mayoral committee member, JP Smith, said this initiative would continue once it got the go-ahead from the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).
“The city is in its final stages of obtaining licenses for our drone operations. We already have six trained pilots and we have purchased several drones, so we are ready to start using them as soon as we can obtain the necessary licenses from the SACAA,” he said.
Smith said staff had already been sent for training. However, it could take a year before the Mother City started to benefit from this new initiative.
“We believe that through the effective use of the drones, especially as an alternative to the much more expensive helicopters, that we are able to assist with public safety, and therefore we have made this very specific investment in the area of surveillance.”
Popular in Local
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
Parliament has no legal basis to remove PP from office - Mkhwebane
-
SABC staff were gripped by anger and fear, commission report finds
-
Mkhwebane: There’s a smear campaign against me
-
SACP rallies to defend Ramaphosa as leaked email on funding hits headlines
-
Court to rule on Sanef case against EFF over 'intimidation' of journalists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.