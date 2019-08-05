Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mkhwebane said she wanted to make it clear to South Africans that she could meet whoever she wanted to.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused the media of "problematising" people like the Guptas and former President Jacob Zuma.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mkhwebane said she wanted to make it clear to South Africans that she could meet whoever she wanted to.

Last week, investigative journalism organisation, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, reported that Mkhwebane was flagged by global banking giant HSBC for financial links to the Guptas.

She denied this.

Mkhwebane clarified she’s never met the Guptas.

“I’ve never met them, I wish I could meet them even now and ask them what happened,” she said.

But what about their associates?

He response: “I don’t know who is close to the Guptas. Who are they?”

She accused the media of “problematising” the family: “You see what the media does? You just problematise these people and repeat the same narrative about this family.”

She said it must be clear to South Africans that as a Public Protector, she could meet with whoever she wanted to.

