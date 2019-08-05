Mkhwebane accuses Presidency of failing to protect South Africans

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
Go

Mkhwebane accuses Presidency of failing to protect South Africans

In an exclusive interview with EWN, Busisiwe Mkhwebane raised concerns about the relationship between her office and the Presidency, saying their legal battles would lead to a constitutional crisis.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration of failing to protect the country's citizens by litigating against her.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mkhwebane raised concerns about the relationship between her office and the Presidency, saying the legal battles between the two would lead to a constitutional crisis.

WATCH: #PublicProtector: ‘They are trying to discredit me’

The Public Protector faced off with the president in court over her remedial action involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan where Ramaphosa wanted to interdict the implementation of the remedial action pending Gordhan's review application.

The president also filed an application to review and set aside Mkhwebane's Bosasa report, which found Ramaphosa violated the executive code of ethics by not declaring donations to his presidential campaign in 2017.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA