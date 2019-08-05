Mkhwebane accuses Presidency of failing to protect South Africans
In an exclusive interview with EWN, Busisiwe Mkhwebane raised concerns about the relationship between her office and the Presidency, saying their legal battles would lead to a constitutional crisis.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration of failing to protect the country's citizens by litigating against her.
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mkhwebane raised concerns about the relationship between her office and the Presidency, saying the legal battles between the two would lead to a constitutional crisis.
WATCH: #PublicProtector: ‘They are trying to discredit me’
The Public Protector faced off with the president in court over her remedial action involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan where Ramaphosa wanted to interdict the implementation of the remedial action pending Gordhan's review application.
The president also filed an application to review and set aside Mkhwebane's Bosasa report, which found Ramaphosa violated the executive code of ethics by not declaring donations to his presidential campaign in 2017.
Popular in Local
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
Malema’s attacks on journalists designed to intimidate, court hears
-
SABC staff were gripped by anger and fear, commission report finds
-
Parliament has no legal basis to remove PP from office - Mkhwebane
-
Magistrates recuses himself from Adam Catzavelos k-word case
-
Rand Water repairs burst pipeline, says supply to be restored
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.