Mkhwebane accuses Presidency of failing to protect South Africans

In an exclusive interview with EWN, Busisiwe Mkhwebane raised concerns about the relationship between her office and the Presidency, saying their legal battles would lead to a constitutional crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accused President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration of failing to protect the country's citizens by litigating against her.

The Public Protector faced off with the president in court over her remedial action involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan where Ramaphosa wanted to interdict the implementation of the remedial action pending Gordhan's review application.

The president also filed an application to review and set aside Mkhwebane's Bosasa report, which found Ramaphosa violated the executive code of ethics by not declaring donations to his presidential campaign in 2017.