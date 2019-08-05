View all in Latest
Go

Botswana intelligence dept confirms plot to assassinate President Masisi

The director-general of the department Peter Mogosi said they were investigating an assassination plot.

Botswana's new President Mokgweetsi Masisi speaks after taking the oath as the 5th President at the National Assembly in Gaborone on 1 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
Botswana's new President Mokgweetsi Masisi speaks after taking the oath as the 5th President at the National Assembly in Gaborone on 1 April 2018. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

GABORONE - The intelligence department in Botswana confirmed on Monday that there was a plot to assassinate the country's President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi.

This came ahead of this year's elections which would be highly contested.

Former President Ian Khama endorsed the newly formed party Botswana Patriotic Front after he and some members of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party broke away.

With just two months ahead of the elections in neighbouring Botswana, tensions were seemingly rising high.

The country’s intelligence unit said Masisi’s life was under threat.

The director-general of the department Peter Mogosi said they were investigating an assassination plot.

“It is a fact that… it is unfortunate that I cannot divulge but it is a fact. We won’t take is simple, we will take it seriously.”

The new head of the intelligence division said they intensified the fight against corruption, leading to several arrests of high-profile figures, most of whom were believed to be allies of the former president.

