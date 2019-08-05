Arrested Nigerian Shia leader Ibrahim Zakzaky to seek medical care in India
Several people have died in recent months in demonstrations in the capital Abuja calling for this concession.
JOHANNESBURG - Arrested Nigerian Shia leader Ibrahim Zakzaky has been granted bail to seek medical treatment in India.
The ailing 66-year-old would be accompanied by Nigerian officials tasked with ensuring he returns home to face trial on charges of culpable homicide.
His wife Zeenah, who also required urgent medical treatment, would travel with him.
Supporters of Zakzaky, who converted from Sunni Islam to form the pro-Iranian Shia Islamic Movement of Nigeria, said he was losing his sight after suffering a number of strokes.
Nigerian authorities have failed to comply with an earlier court ruling that Zakzaky be released.
