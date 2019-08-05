Angie Motshekga opens up on fighting cancer and the apartheid govt

As South Africans reflect on women’s contributions to society, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga opens up on beating cancer and bringing down the apartheid government.

JOHANNESBURG – She beat cancer and took on the apartheid government. Despite facing many challenges, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she was determined to make South Africa a better place.

In honour of Women’s Month, Motshekga opened up about her personal battles during a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News.

WATCH: WATCH: Angie Motshekga’s story: bullied, breast cancer & escaping an assassin

Energetic and full of life, Motshekga laughed softly as she browsed through her pink floral photo album, filled with pictures from her past.

She stopped at one particular photo taken during her days as a lecturer at Wits University. During this time, Motshekga joined the ANC in its underground structures to fight the apartheid regime. She was detained, hounded by apartheid spies and even targeted in a car bomb by the security police.

“It was a brutal time. Our families were at risk of being killed, but we had to do it. It had to be done.”

Many years later, Motshekga’s life was at stake once again. This time because of cancer. But she overcame this obstacle too, saying she used her values as her north star.

LISTEN: Behind the politics: Angie Motshekga

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)