Adam Catzavelos due back in court over racist video

The businessman recorded himself remarking how happy he was about the absence of black people, using the K-word in the recording.

FILE: Adam Catzavelos appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 28 May 2019. Picture: EWN
FILE: Adam Catzavelos appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 28 May 2019. Picture: EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos is due back at the Equality Court on Monday on charges of hate speech and discrimination for racist comments he made in 2018 on a Greek beach.

The businessman recorded himself remarking how happy he was about the absence of black people, using the K-word in the recording. He also faces charges in Greece for his utterances.

The South African Human Rights Commission’s Buang Jones said the commission brought an application to the Equality Court for Catzavelos’ comments to be declared hate speech.

“We are also requesting the court to order Mr Catzavelos to apologise to all South Africans, and to donate an amount of R200,000 to a charitable organisation that promotes social cohesion,” he said.

WATCH: 'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Catzavelos

Jones said they also wanted Catzavelos to attend racial sensitivity training.

“We further request the court to order Mr Catzavelos to attend racial sensitivity training through the commission at a date, time, and place to be determined by the SAHRC in terms of our constitutional mandate,” he said.

He said they had presented Catzavelos and his lawyers with a settlement offer, but they were yet to respond.

