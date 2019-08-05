View all in Latest
17 dead in car explosion in central Cairo - health ministry

A car driving against traffic on Cairo’s corniche collided with three other cars, causing the explosion, Egypt’s interior ministry said in a statement.

A picture taken early morning on 5 August 2019 shows people surrounding a burned car after an accident that caused an explosion leaving 17 dead and 32 injured in downtown Cairo. Picture: AFP.

2 hours ago

CAIRO - Seventeen people have died and 32 have been injured in an explosion outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute in central Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said early on Monday.

A car driving against traffic on Cairo’s corniche collided with three other cars, causing the explosion, Egypt’s interior ministry said in a statement.

Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the cause of the incident, sources told Reuters, but there was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

