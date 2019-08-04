UN finalises accord with Yemen rebels to resume food aid
The UN had suspended deliveries of food aid to rebel-held areas on 20 June following accusations of "diversion of food" meant for Yemeni civilians.
SANAA - The United Nations and Yemen's Huthi rebels announced Sunday an agreement to resume delivery of food aid suspended for six weeks in areas controlled by the group.
The agreement was signed on Saturday in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, Huthi-controlled media said.
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) "signed a high level agreement that is an important step towards safeguards that guarantee the accountability of our humanitarian operation in Yemen", WFP spokesperson Herve Verhoosel said in an email to AFP.
"We are hopeful that technical details can be agreed in the coming days," he added.
The agreement includes a biometric database of civilians in need of aid in order to guarantee "effective and efficient distribution" and to "benefit the most needy", according to the Huthis' Alsyasiah website.
The agreement also stipulates "total transparency" in the registration of beneficiaries and distribution of aid, it added.
On 18 July, WFP head David Beasley announced an agreement in principle was reached with the Huthis to resume food aid to the areas they control.
The UN had suspended deliveries of food aid to rebel-held areas on 20 June following accusations of "diversion of food" meant for Yemeni civilians.
Fighting between the Iran-backed Huthis and government forces aided by a Saudi-led coalition has killed tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, aid agencies say.
The conflict has also forced some 3.3 million people from their homes and 24.1 million, some 80 percent of the population, is in need of aid, according to the UN.
Popular in World
-
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead - police
-
Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states: TV
-
Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in El Paso, Texas
-
Frenchman succeeds in bid to cross English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard
-
Police investigating Texas shooting as possible hate crime - chief
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.