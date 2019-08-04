View all in Latest
Sudan factions will sign constitutional declaration on August 17 - sources

The parties are expected to initial the declaration, which was agreed on Saturday, later on Sunday.

FILE: Sudanese protesters gather during a demonstration outside the central bank in Khartoum on 29 May 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: Sudanese protesters gather during a demonstration outside the central bank in Khartoum on 29 May 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on 17 August, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

The parties are expected to initial the declaration, which was agreed on Saturday, later on Sunday.

According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on 18 August.

A new prime minister will be named on 20 August and a cabinet on 28 August.

Sudan has been in a state of political turmoil since the army ousted veteran leader Omar al-Bashir in April, with dozens of demonstrators killed during street protests.

Sudan’s stability is crucial for the security of a volatile region stretching from the Horn of Africa to Libya that is riven by conflict and power struggles.

