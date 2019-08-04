Sudan factions will sign constitutional declaration on August 17 - sources

The parties are expected to initial the declaration, which was agreed on Saturday, later on Sunday.

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on 17 August, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on 18 August.

A new prime minister will be named on 20 August and a cabinet on 28 August.

Sudan has been in a state of political turmoil since the army ousted veteran leader Omar al-Bashir in April, with dozens of demonstrators killed during street protests.

Sudan’s stability is crucial for the security of a volatile region stretching from the Horn of Africa to Libya that is riven by conflict and power struggles.