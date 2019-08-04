Rand Water says technicians working to repair burst pipeline
The pipe burst on Friday and taps started running dry on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said on Sunday its teams were working throughout the night to repair a burst pipe that resulted in water cuts in and around Kempton Park.
Rand Water said it was working on a plan that would allow water to flow.
Executive manager Eddie Singo said they suspected that the pipe may have been tampered with.
“It is not necessarily broken; you can see that blots have been removed and it’s something that we want to confirm. We are also suspecting tempering because all the valve boxes along the line were broken into,” Singo said.
Singo said water supply should start streaming in from Sunday evening.
“We are expecting that between 17:00 and 18:00 we should start commissioning the line,” he said.
