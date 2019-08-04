Police investigate after 5 killed in EC family café fire

According to police, the victims were sleeping inside a family café in Mputhi Village when the fire occurred.

JOHANNESBURG – Five people were killed in a fire on Saturday in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.

According to police, the victims were sleeping inside a family café in Mputhi Village when the fire occurred. They were burnt beyond recognition.

“Four of the deceased are family members namely an 18-year-old woman, 14-year-old boy, seven-year-old boy, a three-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman who was a family friend,” said police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.

Police said the identities of the deceased were being withheld until all their family members were informed of their deaths.

“The provincial commissioner has sent her condolences to both families who lost their beloved children. She has instructed Dutywa Police to properly investigate the case and leave no stone unturned. General [Lt General Liziwe] Ntshinga has also noted with concern the tendency of family members who die in numbers at their homes in fire,” Manatha said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known and an inquest docket was opened for further investigation.