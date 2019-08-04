Pikitup urges Joburg residents to refrain from illegal dumping

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

Pikitup urges Joburg residents to refrain from illegal dumping

This after police clashed with informal traders, believed to be mostly foreign nationals, when they tried to seize fake goods earlier this week.

FILE: The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Picture: IntelligenceBureauSA/Facebook
FILE: The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Picture: IntelligenceBureauSA/Facebook
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Waste management company Pikitup has urged Joburg residents to refrain from illegally dumping waste as it placed an additional burden on the City of Johannesburg’s resources and the wellbeing of the community.

This after police clashed with informal traders, believed to be mostly foreign nationals, when they tried to seize fake goods earlier this week.

The blame game over who was responsible for the protests continued, with Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba blaming the Department of Home Affairs, saying it should take responsibility for what happened.

However, that did not have an impact on the City working towards cleaning up the affected areas, as it had doubled up on employees and equipment to get everything back in order.

About 40 employees were deployed to the affected areas, which included Rahima Moosa, Risk, Nugget and Lilian Ngoyi Streets.

WATCH: Joburg Vendors: We're being terrorised

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA