Pikitup urges Joburg residents to refrain from illegal dumping
JOHANNESBURG - Waste management company Pikitup has urged Joburg residents to refrain from illegally dumping waste as it placed an additional burden on the City of Johannesburg’s resources and the wellbeing of the community.
This after police clashed with informal traders, believed to be mostly foreign nationals, when they tried to seize fake goods earlier this week.
The blame game over who was responsible for the protests continued, with Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba blaming the Department of Home Affairs, saying it should take responsibility for what happened.
However, that did not have an impact on the City working towards cleaning up the affected areas, as it had doubled up on employees and equipment to get everything back in order.
About 40 employees were deployed to the affected areas, which included Rahima Moosa, Risk, Nugget and Lilian Ngoyi Streets.
WATCH: Joburg Vendors: We're being terrorised
