Opening day wins for Downs, Pirates and Wits

Masandawana picked up from where they left off last season and dominated their opponents for most of the match.

JOHANNESBURG - Last season's top three in the PSL, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits all got their 2019/20 seasons off to the perfect start.

Defending league champions, Sundowns had the toughest opening game, on paper, as they played host to Pretoria rivals Supersport United.

• Sundowns get title defence off to winning start

Sibusiso Vilakazi netted Sundowns' first goal of the new campaign. A stunning longe range effort that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Sundowns though did not have the game all their own with goalkeeper, Denis Onyango having to make a number of key saves in each half.

Pitso Mosimane's men held firm in defence when needed and with just three minutes left on the clock scored a second through Themba Zwane after a well-executed counter-attack.

Sundowns with three points and bragging rights on the opening day.

Last season's runners up, Orlando Pirates were in rampant mood against Bloem Celtic in their opening encounter.

The Sea Robbers opened the scoring after just six minutes through Augustine Mulenga.

A lovely chip over the top of the defence to put Mulenga through on goal, who brought the ball down brilliantly and slotted home.

Despite the high pressing and high intensity from Pirates, Celtic levelled matters through Mzwanele Mahashe on the strike of half time.

Pirates would pull away from their opponents in the second half with goals from Innocent Maela and Gabadinho Mhango securing a 3-1 win.

Not to be outdone by the two teams that finished above them last season, Bidvest Wits also claimed three points with a convincing victory over Amazulu.

The Clever Boys running out 3-0 winners away from home.

Terrence Dzvukamanja pounced on a defensive error to open the scoring in the 15th minute.

It was all Wits from then on and they would grab a second on the stroke of half time.

Deon Hotto beating Moneeb Josephs at his near post before Thulani Hlatshwayo headed in Keegan Ritchie’s free-kick 10 minutes into the second half.

Wits on top of the table after day one of the new season.

Elsewhere on the opening day, newcomers Stellenbosch FC held Chippa United to a goalless draw while Cape Town City and Baroka FC played out to an entertaining 2-2 draw.