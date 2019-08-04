Nzimande: I dare you to find evidence of corrupt SACP members

Senior SACP leaders, including Blade Nzimande and Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, have been accused of corrupt dealings.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party’s general secretary Blade Nzimande has defended members of the party deployed in government who have been accused of corruption.

Speaking at the party’s 98th anniversary in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, Nzimande dared their critics to produce evidence to back up the claims.

#SACP Nzimande: Some are trying to destroy communist leaders in government, coming up with fake details about corruption. We're saying they must present those details publicly. We'll defend our comrades. #SACP98 — SACP (@SACP1921) August 4, 2019

Senior SACP leaders, including Nzimande and Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, have been accused of corrupt dealings, with reports recently claiming there was an investigation into the allegations by the Public Protector.

“Communists must indeed serve in this government. We fought to bring this government about. It’s not an enemy government, it’s our own government,” Nzimande said.

“If the SACP says go and serve in government, he must go and accept what we expect of him to serve without expecting any favours.”