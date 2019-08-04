Nzimande: I dare you to find evidence of corrupt SACP members
Senior SACP leaders, including Blade Nzimande and Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, have been accused of corrupt dealings.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party’s general secretary Blade Nzimande has defended members of the party deployed in government who have been accused of corruption.
Speaking at the party’s 98th anniversary in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, Nzimande dared their critics to produce evidence to back up the claims.
#SACP Nzimande: Some are trying to destroy communist leaders in government, coming up with fake details about corruption. We're saying they must present those details publicly. We'll defend our comrades. #SACP98— SACP (@SACP1921) August 4, 2019
Senior SACP leaders, including Nzimande and Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, have been accused of corrupt dealings, with reports recently claiming there was an investigation into the allegations by the Public Protector.
“Communists must indeed serve in this government. We fought to bring this government about. It’s not an enemy government, it’s our own government,” Nzimande said.
“If the SACP says go and serve in government, he must go and accept what we expect of him to serve without expecting any favours.”
Popular in Politics
-
DA: President must reassure us about leaked fund-raising emails
-
Mkhwebane says Public Protector should be treated like a judge – report
-
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report
-
SACC slams Financial Mail over ‘distasteful’ PP cover page
-
Memorial for murdered Valhalla Park ANC volunteer Cynthia Stoulo
-
Cosatu: Leadership vacuum forces people to rely on courts for relief
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.