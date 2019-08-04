Mick Schumacher opens Formula 2 account
The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher on Sunday claimed his first Formula Two victory ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
BUDAPEST - Mick Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, on Sunday claimed his first Formula Two victory ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The German driver won the 28-lap 'sprint' race for Prema Racing after starting from pole position in a reverse grid race. He had finished eighth in Saturday’s full-length feature race.
Schumacher, who is a member of Ferrari’s driver academy, finished 1.5 seconds ahead of Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita of Carlin. His previous best result was fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix in June.
"Amazing," he said afterwards. "The car was great and thanks to the team for that. It wasn't easy, but I am just really happy."
Schumacher is in his first season of Formula Two, the main feeder category of racing for Formula One.
For the first time in 1️⃣5️⃣ years, the Schumacher name wins in Hungary!— Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) August 4, 2019
The magic moment @SchumacherMick crossed the line for his first F2 win 🏆#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F2 pic.twitter.com/7W8UpjXFsb
Popular in Sport
-
Gibson sacked as South African coach in major shake-up
-
PSL confirms SABC won't broadcast this weekend's fixtures
-
Molefi Ntseki named as Bafana Bafana interim coach
-
Opening day wins for Downs, Pirates and Wits
-
Banyana Banyana secure second win of the Cosafa tournament
-
New era for former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.