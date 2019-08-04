View all in Latest
Memorial for murdered Valhalla Park ANC volunteer Cynthia Stoulo

The community leader had been walking her child to school when she was shot and killed near her home in the Agste Laan informal settlement.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service was held on Sunday for ANC volunteer Cynthia Stoulo who was murdered in Valhalla Park.

Stoulo - known in the Valhalla Park area as Miemie - was shot in front of her 7-year-old daughter last week.

The community leader - who fought issues such as gangsterism and poverty - had been walking her child to school when she was shot and killed near her home in the Agste Laan informal settlement.

Ward 31 ANC branch chairperson Bazoya Mtini says Stoulo's death has left a huge void in the hearts of her family, friends and community members.

"She was a very dedicated person in transforming and assisting those that are poor in her community, she believed in upliftment, especially the young ones for making the right decisions in life."

Mtini says the motive for Stoulo's murder is still unclear, and no arrests have yet been made.

Comments

