Memorial for murdered Valhalla Park ANC volunteer Cynthia Stoulo
The community leader had been walking her child to school when she was shot and killed near her home in the Agste Laan informal settlement.
CAPE TOWN - A memorial service was held on Sunday for ANC volunteer Cynthia Stoulo who was murdered in Valhalla Park.
Stoulo - known in the Valhalla Park area as Miemie - was shot in front of her 7-year-old daughter last week.
The community leader - who fought issues such as gangsterism and poverty - had been walking her child to school when she was shot and killed near her home in the Agste Laan informal settlement.
Ward 31 ANC branch chairperson Bazoya Mtini says Stoulo's death has left a huge void in the hearts of her family, friends and community members.
"She was a very dedicated person in transforming and assisting those that are poor in her community, she believed in upliftment, especially the young ones for making the right decisions in life."
Mtini says the motive for Stoulo's murder is still unclear, and no arrests have yet been made.
Popular in Local
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
DA: President must reassure us about leaked fund-raising emails
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 august 2019
-
SA pilots killed in Tanzania plane crash identified
-
Gibson sacked as South African coach in major shake-up
-
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.