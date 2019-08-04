-
Gibson sacked as South African coach in major shake-upSport
-
SA pilots killed in Tanzania plane crash identifiedLocal
-
Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states: TVWorld
-
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead - policeWorld
-
Rand Water says technicians working to repair burst pipelineLocal
-
City of Tshwane: All municipal services to be restored by MondayLocal
-
-
-
-
-
Pikitup urges Joburg residents to refrain from illegal dumpingLocal
-
2 South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash, official saysAfrica
-
Cosatu reiterates call for moratorium on job cutsPolitics
-
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – reportPolitics
-
ANC to work on ‘building and renewal’ of Western Cape leadershipPolitics
-
SACC slams Financial Mail over ‘distasteful’ PP cover pagePolitics
-
ANC backs draft regulations for Political Party Funding ActPolitics
-
ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infightingPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Captive lion breeding in SA: the case for a total banOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: South Africa at 25, what does the future hold?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa has tricky waters to navigateOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Tshwane authorities are aiding, abetting anarchyOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: Do 1 in 4 South African employees have depression?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Mediterranean migration: why it’s time to put EU leaders on trialOpinion
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CARTOON: The political tussle
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
-
CARTOON: Public OutcryPolitics
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final JourneyLocal
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many CardsPolitics
-
CARTOON: A Wing And A PrayerSport
-
CARTOON: RIP AfronautLocal
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half FullLocal
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
Kirsten Dunst: Working is easier than being a stay at home mom
The actress said she's become more aware of babies onset than ever before now that she's a mother herself.
LONDON - American actress Kirsten Dunst says she finds it easier to work than to be a stay at home mother.
The 37-year-old actress has 14-month-old son Ennis with her fiancé Jesse Plemons, and has said that going back to work on the upcoming Showtime series On Becoming a God In Central Florida has been a welcome change of pace for her, as she finds it easier to work than to stay indoors with her son.
Speaking at the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour, she said: "I'm just tired all the time. Also doing the show too, it's so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay at home mum.
"I was like, 'Bye' to my mother-in-law [who watches her son while she's at work]! I was like, [phew!]"
Kirsten's comments come after she previously admitted she'd picked the hardest thing possible after taking on the role of Krystal Stubbs in the new show.
She said: "I basically went for the hardest thing that I could possibly do after having a baby. I was with this role for two to three years. For me, it was just the perfect time frame. I had family and friends to help me."
And the actress said she's become more aware of babies onset than ever before now that she's a mother herself.
She added: "I remember getting episodes and I would be like, 'Where's the baby? We have to have the baby in that scene or this scene. Krystal's a single mum.' That became apparent. You can't forget the baby!"
Although Kirsten is enjoying being back at work, she previously said in 2017 before Ennis was born that she was ready to start a family and take a break from her career.
She said at the time: "I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was three. It's time to have babies and chill."
