Kaizer Chiefs walk away winners in Tembisa
Amakhosi went in search of their first win in the Absa Premiership 2019/2020 against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.
CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs took a 3-2 away-win over Highlands Park on Sunday afternoon to secure all three-points and fourth on the log.
Ernst Middendorp and his chargers flew to a perfect start. It took Lebogang Manyama a mere six minutes to find the back of the net. Highlands Park, however, dominated the rest of the first period. The Tembisa-side held the ball and applied pressure in the box - Chiefs wouldn’t budge with goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma being required on a few occasions.
But the work paid off in the twenty-second minute when 30-year-old Rodney Ramagalela found himself in the box and managed to find the net. 1-1 and the Lions of the North were flying. The home-side certainly looked the better side heading into the tunnel.
Cue the next forty-five - Middendorp’s half-time talk did not do enough for the travelers as Peter Shalulile scored just three minutes after the break. However, Amakhosi pulled together and replied within two minutes with Manyama bagging his second goal on the day.
It was two-all with a lot of football still to be played. Both sides went end-to-end before a somewhat tired defender Eric Mathoho found the back of the net.
Chiefs walk away victors, with a final score of 3-2.
