Johnson's top aide says lawmakers can't stop no-deal Brexit - Sunday Telegraph
Dominic Cummings told ministers that Johnson could schedule a general election after the 31 October Brexit deadline if he loses a vote of no confidence in parliament, the newspaper said, citing sources.
LONDON - Lawmakers will be unable to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October by bringing down Britain’s government in a vote of no confidence next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide has advised, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
Dominic Cummings, one of architects of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, told ministers that Johnson could schedule a general election after the 31 October Brexit deadline if he loses a vote of no confidence in parliament, the newspaper said, citing sources.
Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on 31 October with or without a deal but has a working majority of just one after his Conservative Party lost a parliamentary seat on Friday.
Some of his lawmakers have hinted they would vote against him to prevent a no-deal Brexit - a rising prospect that has sent the pound tumbling to 30-month lows against the dollar over the last few days.
Lawmakers are unable to table a motion of no confidence before next month because the House of Commons is in recess until 3 September.
“(Lawmakers) don’t realise that if there is a no-confidence vote in September or October, we’ll call an election for after the 31st and leave anyway,” Cummings was quoted by one of the Sunday Telegraph’s sources as saying.
Johnson has said he would prefer to the leave the EU with a deal but has rejected the Irish backstop - an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland - which the EU says is key to any agreement.
The main opposition Labour Party has said it will oppose any Brexit deal brought forward by Johnson if it does not protect jobs, workers rights, and the environment.
Popular in World
-
Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in El Paso, Texas
-
Police investigating Texas shooting as possible hate crime - chief
-
Britain's Johnson suffers first electoral setback as PM
-
Frenchman succeeds in bid to cross English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
Australian woman allegedly beheads mother in 'horrific' crime
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.