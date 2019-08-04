Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states: TV

-
Gibson sacked as South African coach in major shake-upSport
-
SA pilots killed in Tanzania plane crash identifiedLocal
-
Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states: TVWorld
-
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead - policeWorld
-
Rand Water says technicians working to repair burst pipelineLocal
-
City of Tshwane: All municipal services to be restored by MondayLocal
-
Gibson sacked as South African coach in major shake-upSport
-
SA pilots killed in Tanzania plane crash identifiedLocal
-
Rand Water says technicians working to repair burst pipelineLocal
-
City of Tshwane: All municipal services to be restored by MondayLocal
-
Pikitup urges Joburg residents to refrain from illegal dumpingLocal
-
2 South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash, official saysAfrica
-
Cosatu reiterates call for moratorium on job cutsPolitics
-
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – reportPolitics
-
ANC to work on ‘building and renewal’ of Western Cape leadershipPolitics
-
SACC slams Financial Mail over ‘distasteful’ PP cover pagePolitics
-
ANC backs draft regulations for Political Party Funding ActPolitics
-
ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infightingPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Captive lion breeding in SA: the case for a total banOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: South Africa at 25, what does the future hold?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa has tricky waters to navigateOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Tshwane authorities are aiding, abetting anarchyOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: Do 1 in 4 South African employees have depression?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Mediterranean migration: why it’s time to put EU leaders on trialOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu reiterates call for moratorium on job cutsPolitics
-
Cosatu: Law must be changed to make it harder to retrenchLocal
-
Parly committee: Eskom board must also face lifestyle auditsBusiness
-
Old Mutual reassures customers it’s business as usual amid CEO disputeBusiness
-
Govt working to ensure SA remains safe tourist destination - Kubayi-NgubaneLocal
-
Peter Moyo’s lawyers got High Court ruling wrong, says Old MutualBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Kirsten Dunst: Working is easier than being a stay at home momLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 august 2019Local
-
Actor with Down syndrome inspires and stars in Hollywood filmLifestyle
-
Readers line up for copy of British Vogue edited by Duchess MeghanLifestyle
-
Judge releases A$AP Rocky from custody until assault trial verdictLifestyle
-
First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching contestants' measurementsWorld
-
Ed Sheeran breaks tour recordLifestyle
-
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to New York sex trafficking chargesLifestyle
-
Meek Mill praises Kim Kardashian West for criminal justice reform workLifestyle
-
Opening day wins for Downs, Pirates and WitsSport
-
Fulham to investigate alleged racist incident involving family of defenderSport
-
Solskjaer confident Pogba will still be at United for season startSport
-
Banyana captain Janine van Wyk ruled out of Cosafu Cup after injurySport
-
Molefi Ntseki named as Bafana Bafana interim coachSport
-
Sundowns get title defence off to winning startSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: The political tussle
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
-
CARTOON: Public OutcryPolitics
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final JourneyLocal
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many CardsPolitics
-
CARTOON: A Wing And A PrayerSport
-
CARTOON: RIP AfronautLocal
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half FullLocal
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states: TV
IRGC commander Ramezan Zirahi was quoted saying seven sailors on board the tanker from different nationalities were detained.
DUBAI - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab states, Iran’s state TV reported, adding that seven sailors on board of the tanker had been detained.
“The IRGC’s naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries,” TV quoted IRGC commander Ramezan Zirahi as saying.
“It carried 700,000 liters of fuel. Seven sailors on board of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained.”
Last month, Iran seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations and allowed a second one to proceed after issuing a warning.
Popular in World
-
9 killed in Ohio shooting, assailant dead - police2 hours ago
-
Frenchman succeeds in bid to cross English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard4 hours ago
-
Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in El Paso, Texas8 hours ago
-
Police investigating Texas shooting as possible hate crime - chief5 hours ago
-
Johnson's top aide says lawmakers can't stop no-deal Brexit - Sunday Telegraph7 hours ago
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?17 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.