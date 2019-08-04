View all in Latest
Iran seizes a foreign oil tanker in Gulf smuggling fuel to some Arab states: TV

IRGC commander Ramezan Zirahi was quoted saying seven sailors on board the tanker from different nationalities were detained.

FILE: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Picture: AFP
FILE: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

DUBAI - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that was smuggling fuel to some Arab states, Iran’s state TV reported, adding that seven sailors on board of the tanker had been detained.

“The IRGC’s naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries,” TV quoted IRGC commander Ramezan Zirahi as saying.

“It carried 700,000 liters of fuel. Seven sailors on board of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained.”

Last month, Iran seized a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations and allowed a second one to proceed after issuing a warning.

