Fulham to investigate alleged racist incident involving family of defender
Cyrus Christie, who came on as a substitute in the former Premier League side’s first match back in England’s second tier, took to Twitter after the game to call out the instigators.
LONDON - Championship side Fulham said they are investigating an incident among their fans after defender Cyrus Christie said his sister was hit and racially abused during their 1-0 defeat by Barnsley on Saturday.
The full-back, who came on as a substitute in the former Premier League side’s first match back in England’s second tier, took to Twitter after the game to call out the instigators.
“To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks I hope you’re proud of yourself and feel like a big man,” Christie wrote.
“You’ll get what’s coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful.”
To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks I hope your proud of yourself and feel like a big man. You’ll get what’s coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful🤬— Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie) August 3, 2019
Fulham issued a short statement saying: “Fulham Football Club is investigating an incident which took place in the away end at the Barnsley v Fulham fixture this afternoon.
“Should the perpetrators be identified, the club will be taking the strongest possible action.”
The incident comes shortly after an annual report from British anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out that showed a 43% rise in reports of racist abuse in English football last season.
Popular in Sport
-
PSL confirms SABC won't broadcast this weekend's fixtures
-
Australia's Lyon sparks England collapse in first Test
-
Molefi Ntseki named as Bafana Bafana interim coach
-
Opening day wins for Downs, Pirates and Wits
-
PSL releases 2019/20 season Absa Premiership fixtures
-
Banyana captain Janine van Wyk ruled out of Cosafu Cup after injury
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.