Frenchman succeeds in bid to cross English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard

Pikitup urges Joburg residents to refrain from illegal dumping
Police investigating Texas shooting as possible hate crime - chief
2 South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash, official says
Mkhwebane says Public Protector should be treated like a judge – report
Police investigate after 5 killed in EC family café fire
Cosatu reiterates call for moratorium on job cuts
Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 august 2019
Butterworth man arrested for rape of cousin (13)
Cosatu reiterates call for moratorium on job cuts
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report
ANC to work on 'building and renewal' of Western Cape leadership
SACC slams Financial Mail over 'distasteful' PP cover page
ANC backs draft regulations for Political Party Funding Act
ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infighting
ANALYSIS: Captive lion breeding in SA: the case for a total ban
ANALYSIS: South Africa at 25, what does the future hold?
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa has tricky waters to navigate
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Tshwane authorities are aiding, abetting anarchy
FACT CHECK: Do 1 in 4 South African employees have depression?
ANALYSIS: Mediterranean migration: why it's time to put EU leaders on trial
Cosatu: Law must be changed to make it harder to retrench
Parly committee: Eskom board must also face lifestyle audits
Old Mutual reassures customers it's business as usual amid CEO dispute
Govt working to ensure SA remains safe tourist destination - Kubayi-Ngubane
Peter Moyo's lawyers got High Court ruling wrong, says Old Mutual
Health Dept: Coding for medical scheme benefits confusing
Readers line up for copy of British Vogue edited by Duchess Meghan
Judge releases A$AP Rocky from custody until assault trial verdict
First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching contestants' measurements
Ed Sheeran breaks tour record
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to New York sex trafficking charges
Meek Mill praises Kim Kardashian West for criminal justice reform work
Superbugs found lurking in London underground and hospitals
Gospel rapper awarded $2.7 mn for song copied by Katy Perry
'Scared' US rapper A$AP Rocky testifies in Sweden assault trial
Fulham to investigate alleged racist incident involving family of defender
Solskjaer confident Pogba will still be at United for season start
Banyana captain Janine van Wyk ruled out of Cosafu Cup after injury
Molefi Ntseki named as Bafana Bafana interim coach
Sundowns get title defence off to winning start
Australia's Lyon sparks England collapse in first Test
CARTOON: The political tussle
CARTOON: The Hits Keep Coming
CARTOON: Cold Snap
CARTOON: Public Outcry
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
CARTOON: JZ's Many Cards
CARTOON: A Wing And A Prayer
CARTOON: RIP Afronaut
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half Full
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!
Frenchman succeeds in bid to cross English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard
Franky Zapata was seen waving to onlookers before landing safely in Saint Margaret’s Bay, very close to Dover on Britain’s southern coast.
SANGATTE, France - French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, having abandoned a previous bid after failing to land on a refueling platform and falling into the sea.
The Frenchman was seen waving to onlookers before landing safely in Saint Margaret’s Bay, very close to Dover on Britain’s southern coast, according to French TV images.
French inventor Franky Zapata begins second attempt at crossing the English Channel on a hoverboard from France to England pic.twitter.com/8uAfRysShW— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 4, 2019
Timeline
Popular in World
Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in El Paso, Texas
-
Johnson's top aide says lawmakers can't stop no-deal Brexit - Sunday Telegraph
-
Police investigating Texas shooting as possible hate crime - chief
-
Britain's Johnson suffers first electoral setback as PM
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
Australian woman allegedly beheads mother in 'horrific' crime
