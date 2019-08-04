View all in Latest
Fate of KZN Mayor Zandile Gumede in hands of ANC PEC

The PEC is tonight expected to discuss a report from its task team which investigated the potential political impact that the fraud, corruption and racketeering charges against Zandile Gumede may have on the party.

Suspended eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: eThekwini Municipality
Suspended eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: eThekwini Municipality
29 minutes ago

DURBAN - Embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede may know her fate on Sunday night as the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal concludes its two-day meeting which started on Saturday.

It is expected to discuss a report from its task team which investigated the potential political impact that the charges against the suspended mayor may have on the party.

Gumede was charged with fraud, corruption and racketeering shortly after the May elections and has been on special leave from her position as eThekwini mayor since June.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal told Eyewitness News that the PEC would have discussed Gumede's matter on Friday.

However, it’s understood that a provincial working committee (PWC) meeting took place instead.

The PWC processed a report that investigated the potential consequences that charges against Gumede may have for the party.

The party’s Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says that the working committee would present the report to the PEC during its ongoing meeting.

The PEC is expected to decide on Gumede's fate shortly thereafter.

She is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

