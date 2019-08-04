DA: President must reassure us about leaked fund-raising emails
Saturday reports claim that a series of leaked emails showed that President Ramaphosa was intimately involved in the fundraising processes for his campaign to become ANC president in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - As the SACP gears up to defend President Cyril Ramaphosa from what it says is an agenda to undermine him, the DA has called on the president to reassure the country over leaked emails related to his ANC fund-raising campaign.
On Saturday News24 reported that a series of leaked emails it had verified showed that Ramaphosa was intimately involved in the fundraising processes for his campaign to become ANC president in 2017.
The emails, which were likely obtained through illegal means, also show that the president may have acquired funds from individuals with questionable backgrounds.
While it is not illegal that the president raised funds for his campaign, Ramaphosa told the Public Protector that he was not involved in the fundraising efforts.
The emails, as detailed in the News24 report, show that the president was, in fact, integral in the process, even going as far as to point campaigners in the direction of prospective funders.
SACP chairperson Senzeni Zokwana told delegates at the party’s 98th anniversary that the president was being undermined.
“Let’s get rid of those who want to clean the ANC. Let’s ensure that their agenda to undermine the president does not succeed. And that will be done by us comrades.”
Meanwhile, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the president had questions to answer related to his campaign.
“It is high time now that the president comes out to reassure South African that none of the individuals or groups that paid donations to his campaign have not previously benefited from appropriating from the state, or there were no commitments whatsoever for them to benefit.”
There has been no word from the Presidency since the details of the emails were published.
