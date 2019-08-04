Cosatu reiterates call for moratorium on job cuts
The labour federation said employers had become too reliant on cutting jobs when faced with operational challenges, instead of considering other solutions.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has once again called for a moratorium on retrenchments as the country’s economic problems worsen.
The labour federation said employers had become too reliant on cutting jobs when faced with operational challenges, instead of considering other solutions.
As business, government and labour re-committed to the realisation of the 2018 Jobs Summit accord, which included the creation of 275,000 jobs, Cosatu said more could be done.
According to the federation, a review of the labour laws in the country with a specific focus on making it more difficult for employers to retrench workers was required.
Cosatu's first deputy president Mike Shingange said while working on achieving the goals set at the Jobs Summit, Nedlac partners had to also work on Section 189.
“One of the discussions we have started now is that in fact we even need to change section 189 of the LRA [Labour Relations Act] that makes it easy and cheap for employers to just retrench people. It must be very difficult and very expensive for any employer to rush to Section 189 as and when they want to lay off workers,” Shingange said.
One of the debates ensuing in the country was commentators and social partners considering different solutions to the overwhelming unemployment rate that has been centred on whether labour laws are fit for purpose.
More in Politics
-
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report
-
ANC to work on ‘building and renewal’ of Western Cape leadership
-
SACC slams Financial Mail over ‘distasteful’ PP cover page
-
ANC backs draft regulations for Political Party Funding Act
-
ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infighting
-
Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.