Cosatu: Leadership vacuum forces people to rely on courts for relief
Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange said the contestations within the tripartite alliance harmed more than just the political formations.
JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange said the political leadership vacuum created by the ANC-led alliance had forced South Africans to rely on courts of law for relief.
Shingange was addressing the SACP’s 98th anniversary celebrations in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, where he told delegates that it was not surprising that there had been elements who were unwilling to reconfigure the alliance.
The partnership between the ANC, the SACP and Cosatu has been under strain for years – with the ruling party blamed for not prioritising its resolutions.
Shingange said the contestations within the alliance harmed more than just the political formations.
“Everybody who has a grievance against whoever can’t run to a political leadership that is co-ordinated by an ANC-headed alliance. They think that their only relief is courts.
"Courts have taken over the political leadership that has been left in this country. The struggle to unite the alliance must continue.”
More in Politics
-
Mkhwebane says Public Protector should be treated like a judge – report
-
Cosatu reiterates call for moratorium on job cuts
-
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report
-
ANC to work on ‘building and renewal’ of Western Cape leadership
-
SACC slams Financial Mail over ‘distasteful’ PP cover page
-
ANC backs draft regulations for Political Party Funding Act
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.