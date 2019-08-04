Cosatu: Leadership vacuum forces people to rely on courts for relief

Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange said the contestations within the tripartite alliance harmed more than just the political formations.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange said the political leadership vacuum created by the ANC-led alliance had forced South Africans to rely on courts of law for relief.

Shingange was addressing the SACP’s 98th anniversary celebrations in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, where he told delegates that it was not surprising that there had been elements who were unwilling to reconfigure the alliance.

The partnership between the ANC, the SACP and Cosatu has been under strain for years – with the ruling party blamed for not prioritising its resolutions.

Shingange said the contestations within the alliance harmed more than just the political formations.

“Everybody who has a grievance against whoever can’t run to a political leadership that is co-ordinated by an ANC-headed alliance. They think that their only relief is courts.

"Courts have taken over the political leadership that has been left in this country. The struggle to unite the alliance must continue.”