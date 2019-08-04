City of Tshwane: All municipal services to be restored by Monday

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

City of Tshwane: All municipal services to be restored by Monday

The City had doubled up on support to get the capital cleaned up after bus and truck drivers embarked on a strike last week.

City of Tshwane employees and volunteers cleaning the inner city on 3 August 2019 following a week of chaos in the capital over pay disparities by municipal workers. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter.
City of Tshwane employees and volunteers cleaning the inner city on 3 August 2019 following a week of chaos in the capital over pay disparities by municipal workers. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said on Sunday all services in the City would be restored by Monday following a week of chaos in the capital over pay disparities.

The City had doubled up on support to get the capital cleaned up after bus and truck drivers embarked on a strike last week demanding an 18% salary increase.

“We do hope that on Monday all services will be restored and service delivery will continue,” said mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane.

Last Thursday, unions representing the municipal workers said their members would be back at work after they reached an agreement with the City.

The City of Tshwane committed to no longer paying its senior executives an 18% salary increase until it had gone through a benchmarking exercise.

The unions also agreed to restore law and order in the City.

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA