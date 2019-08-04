City of Tshwane: All municipal services to be restored by Monday

The City had doubled up on support to get the capital cleaned up after bus and truck drivers embarked on a strike last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said on Sunday all services in the City would be restored by Monday following a week of chaos in the capital over pay disparities.

The City had doubled up on support to get the capital cleaned up after bus and truck drivers embarked on a strike last week demanding an 18% salary increase.

“We do hope that on Monday all services will be restored and service delivery will continue,” said mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane.

Last Thursday, unions representing the municipal workers said their members would be back at work after they reached an agreement with the City.

The City of Tshwane committed to no longer paying its senior executives an 18% salary increase until it had gone through a benchmarking exercise.

The unions also agreed to restore law and order in the City.

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.