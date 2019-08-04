City of Tshwane: All municipal services to be restored by Monday
The City had doubled up on support to get the capital cleaned up after bus and truck drivers embarked on a strike last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said on Sunday all services in the City would be restored by Monday following a week of chaos in the capital over pay disparities.
The City had doubled up on support to get the capital cleaned up after bus and truck drivers embarked on a strike last week demanding an 18% salary increase.
“We do hope that on Monday all services will be restored and service delivery will continue,” said mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane.
Last Thursday, unions representing the municipal workers said their members would be back at work after they reached an agreement with the City.
The City of Tshwane committed to no longer paying its senior executives an 18% salary increase until it had gone through a benchmarking exercise.
The unions also agreed to restore law and order in the City.
Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 august 2019
-
Mkhwebane says Public Protector should be treated like a judge – report
-
2 South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash, official says
-
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report
-
Powerball results: Friday 2 August 2019
-
Woman’s body discovered on Table Mountain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.