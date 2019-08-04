City of Cape Town commits to biodiversity protection

Mayor Dan Plato said Cape Town was a beautiful city and biodiversity was irreplaceable and of international importance.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has committed to protecting the Mother City's biodiversity.

Last week the council approved a local biodiversity strategy and action plan, which saw another critical milestone in the protection of biodiversity.

Mayor Dan Plato said Cape Town was a beautiful city and biodiversity was irreplaceable and of international importance.

Plato said the city was aware of the threat facing the abundant plant kingdoms and was working with partners CapeNature and SANParks to mitigate these risks.

“The city has adopted a people-centred approach to biodiversity management and this is especially important in an urban setting such as Cape Town where biodiversity sites must coexist surrounded by densely populated areas,” said the mayor’s spokesperson Lyndon Khan.

“We are committed to taking practical steps to ensure the long-term sustainability and preservation of our biodiversity.”