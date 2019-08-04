City of Cape Town commits to biodiversity protection
Mayor Dan Plato said Cape Town was a beautiful city and biodiversity was irreplaceable and of international importance.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has committed to protecting the Mother City's biodiversity.
Last week the council approved a local biodiversity strategy and action plan, which saw another critical milestone in the protection of biodiversity.
Mayor Dan Plato said Cape Town was a beautiful city and biodiversity was irreplaceable and of international importance.
Plato said the city was aware of the threat facing the abundant plant kingdoms and was working with partners CapeNature and SANParks to mitigate these risks.
“The city has adopted a people-centred approach to biodiversity management and this is especially important in an urban setting such as Cape Town where biodiversity sites must coexist surrounded by densely populated areas,” said the mayor’s spokesperson Lyndon Khan.
“We are committed to taking practical steps to ensure the long-term sustainability and preservation of our biodiversity.”
Popular in Local
-
Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman
-
DA: President must reassure us about leaked fund-raising emails
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 3 august 2019
-
SA pilots killed in Tanzania plane crash identified
-
Gibson sacked as South African coach in major shake-up
-
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.