Body found on Table Mountain is of missing Newlands woman

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have confirmed that a body found on Table Mountain is that of a Newlands woman who went missing earlier this week.

Thirty-two-year-old Sakina Grimwood was last seen alive on Wednesday.

Police found her body in the Platteklip Gorge area late Friday afternoon.

A post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of death.