Woman’s body discovered on Table Mountain

The deceased has not yet been identified but it's believed to be a missing Newlands woman who was last seen alive on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a woman has been found on Table Mountain.

Police say the discovery was made late on Friday.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The deceased has not yet been identified but it's believed to be a missing Newlands woman who was last seen alive on Wednesday.

"Cape Town central police are investigating subsequent to the discovery of body of a woman estimated to be in her 30s yesterday afternoon on Table Mountain,” said the police's Noloyiso Rwexana.