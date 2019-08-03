SACC slams ‘Financial Mail’ over ‘distasteful’ PP cover page
The council said this characterisation of the Public Protector was distasteful and it seriously undermined the dignity of her office.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has condemned this week’s cover page of the Financial Mail, which depicted Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with images of snakes around her face and questioned whether she was the enemy of the state.
The council said in a statement, on Friday, it had noted the cover with displeasure, saying this characterisation of Mkhwebane was distasteful and it seriously undermined the dignity of her office.
Mkhwebane has increasingly been under public scrutiny over her reports involving high-profile politicians and damning court findings that have led to calls for her to be removed from office.
“This politics of personal attacks is not right,” said SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana. “Whether you agree or disagree with her work, you have to respect the office of the Public Protector and accord its dignity.”
The SACC called on South Africans to desist from the attacks on the person of the Public Protector.
