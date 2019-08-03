PSL confirms SABC won't broadcast this weekend's fixtures

The public broadcaster failed to reach an agreement with rights-holders SuperSport to broadcast the matches.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the SABC will not broadcast the opening weekend’s fixtures on radio or television.

The public broadcaster failed to reach an agreement with rights-holders SuperSport to broadcast the matches.

In a statement released on Saturday, the PSL said “Up until the beginning of this week we were made to believe the final bits were being ironed out towards yet another exciting season that the majority consume on free to air television provided by the SABC.”

The statement went on to acknowledge that there were some oversights in planning for the new season.

“In hindsight, we should have made more of the question by an SABC journalist after the Board of Governors meeting two days ago, on Thursday 1 August 2019, when he revealed that there was no scheduling of weekend matches to be broadcast by the SABC. Knowing what we know now, it is evident that the SABC had already prepared for a “blackout”.

The PSL said “it is maybe time that the nation accept that the SABC is incapable of meeting its requirements since a “blackout” to the majority who consume their football through free to air television and radio is unacceptable going forward”.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed to EWN Sport that the public broadcaster failed to reach an agreement.

The PSL season starts on Saturday afternoon with Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United clashing in the Tshwane Derby at 3pm.