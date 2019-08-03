Powerball results: Friday 2 August 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 2 August 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 5, 31, 45, 46, 47 PB: 5

PowerBall Plus results: 8, 15, 17, 28, 40 PB: 12

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.