Popcru: Attacks on police in JHB CBD were planned
Hundreds of foreign nationals stoned police vehicles and trashed the city's streets, halting a raid of counterfeit goods by the officials on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union says the attacks on police by foreign nationals in the Joburg city centre this week were orchestrated to portray officials as brutal and incompetent.
Popcru has commended its members for withdrawing from the scene, saying that had they stayed, the situation would have deteriorated and led to injuries and loss of life.
“There have been such raids before, spreading across the city, and the fact that you had the objects that had been used, things like petrol bombs, they could not just have been lying in the streets and waiting for people to use them against police, so they probably got a tip-off,” said union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.
Police raided several shops on Thursday belonging to foreign nationals in the Joburg CBD to confiscate counterfeit goods, which prompted traders to pelt stones at police vehicles.
Officers fired rubber bullets in retaliation to disperse the protesting hawkers.
WATCH: Joburg vendors: We're being terrorised
