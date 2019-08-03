Peter Moyo’s lawyers got High Court ruling wrong, says Old Mutual

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Peter Moyo’s lawyers got High Court ruling wrong, says Old Mutual

This after the company first suspended Moyo citing conflict of interest, which the High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Tuesday was unlawful.

Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo. Picture: YouTube
Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo. Picture: YouTube
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual said on Friday there were conflicting interpretations of the High Court ruling which found that it’s CEO Peter Moyo should be temporarily reinstated with immediate effect.

This after the company first suspended Moyo citing conflict of interest, which the High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Tuesday was unlawful.

• Peter Moyo returns to work despite Old Mutual warning not to

Old Mutual then applied for leave to appeal to suspend the ruling. However, Moyo returned to work on Wednesday which resulted in the insurance company filing an urgent declaratory order application on Friday to block him from returning to work.

Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said there had been conflicting interpretations of Tuesday’s court ruling, saying the company was not in contempt of court.

“They [Moyo’s legal team] had a different interpretation of the impact of our leave for appeal from what we had. We sought independent legal counsel on that, and we were advised that we are acting within the confines of the law,” Tsengiwe said.

WATCH: Peter Moyo returns to work

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA