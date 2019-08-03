Parly committee: Eskom board must also face lifestyle audits

It was announced this week that that lifestyle audits on over 300 senior Eskom employees had been conducted to ensure they complied with its employment integrity and standards.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's public enterprises committee said Eskom's lifestyle audits should be extended to its board members as well.

Acting Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza earlier this week announced the power utility incurred a R20.7 billion loss in the 2018/2019 financial year.

The committee said high-risk cases had been handed over to the Special Investigating Unit for further probing.

Chairperson Khaya Magaxa said they had called for lifestyle audits on all board members, and directors-general at state-owned entities.

"It must not only target the top officials of the state entity. It must also do the board itself. We would like to see the members of the board undergoing the same kind of scrutiny."