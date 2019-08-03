Parly committee: Eskom board must also face lifestyle audits
It was announced this week that that lifestyle audits on over 300 senior Eskom employees had been conducted to ensure they complied with its employment integrity and standards.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's public enterprises committee said Eskom's lifestyle audits should be extended to its board members as well.
Acting Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza earlier this week announced the power utility incurred a R20.7 billion loss in the 2018/2019 financial year.
It was also announced that lifestyle audits on over 300 senior employees had been conducted to ensure they complied with Eskom's employment integrity and standards.
The committee said high-risk cases had been handed over to the Special Investigating Unit for further probing.
Chairperson Khaya Magaxa said they had called for lifestyle audits on all board members, and directors-general at state-owned entities.
"It must not only target the top officials of the state entity. It must also do the board itself. We would like to see the members of the board undergoing the same kind of scrutiny."
More in Business
-
Old Mutual reassures customers it’s business as usual amid CEO dispute
-
Govt working to ensure SA remains safe tourist destination - Kubayi-Ngubane
-
Peter Moyo’s lawyers got High Court ruling wrong, says Old Mutual
-
Health Dept: Coding for medical scheme benefits confusing
-
SA stocks dragged to near 2-month low by trade war woes
-
Denel sees light at the end of liquidity tunnel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.