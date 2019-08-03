View all in Latest
Old Mutual reassures customers it’s business as usual amid CEO dispute

In an email sent to its clients, Old Mutual guaranteed that the company was working tirelessly to continue delivering value to customers.

Picture: @OldMutualSA/Twitter
Picture: @OldMutualSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual has reassured its customers that business will continue as usual despite the legal dispute between the company and its CEO Peter Moyo.

The country’s number two insurer’s shares fell on Tuesday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Moyo, who was fired from the company recently, should be reinstated.

In an email sent to its clients, Old Mutual’s general manager for customer solutions, Khanyisa Ncemane, guaranteed that the company was working tirelessly to continue delivering value to customers.

Despite Moyo’s court victory, the company and the CEO’s legal representatives had been at loggerheads about the interpretation of the ruling.

Meanwhile, on Friday Old Mutual said it had filed an urgent application for a declaratory order asking the court to block Moyo from resuming his duties while it appeals the ruling.

The company appointed its chief operating officer, Iain Williamson, as interim CEO.

WATCH: Peter Moyo returns to work

