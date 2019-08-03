Mpumalanga man sentenced to 18 years for killing girlfriend
According to police, Sipho Mbokodo in May last year murdered his 40-year-old girlfriend, Phetheni Chauke, at her residence in Kanyamazane.
JOHANNESBURG – A 40-year-old Mpumalanga man was on Friday sentenced by the Kabokweni Regional Court to an 18-year jail term for the murder of his girlfriend.
“On that fateful day, Mbokodo apparently gained access to Chauke’s house, killed her, locked the house and fled thereafter. Her neighbours became worried after not seeing her for a few days, they then broke the window to gain entry to the house and discovered her decomposing body inside,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.
Hlathi said the effort and hard work by the investigating team had led to Mbokodo’s arrest on 20 September 2018.
“The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has welcomed the sentence and applauds the collective work done by the investigating team, the National Prosecution Authority the Judiciary as well as witnesses and Forensics which led to this notable conviction.”
