Molefi Ntseki named as Bafana Bafana interim coach

Stuart Baxter resigned as coach of the national team at a press conference on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Safa has appointed Molefi Ntseki as interim coach of Bafana Bafana with immediate effect.

After more than two years in charge, 65-year-old Stuart Baxter resigned as coach of the national team at a press conference in Houghton on Friday.

Ntseki is the current under-17 coach and according to a statement released by Safa, will provide “continuity” and is “best placed to follow through with the foundation that has been laid by Coach Baxter”.

Ntseki has been involved with all the national teams as well over the past few years, from the under-20 men as well as Banyana Banyana and the under-17 women's team.

Regarding a permanent replacement, Safa said they had resolved to appoint a new head coach by the end of the month.

The football governing body has also called for patience as they consider their options.

“With these matters, it involves complex negotiations with the potential replacement, and therefore not always possible to resolve such matters in a short space of time.”

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to play in the upcoming Afcon qualifiers in September.