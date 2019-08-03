Messi banned from internationals for 3 months for 'corruption' outburst
Lionel Messi was sent off against Chile in the Copa America third-place playoff and afterwards alleged that the tournament had been fixed in favour of hosts Brazil.
BRASILIA - Argentina’s Lionel Messi has been banned from international duty for three months and fined $50,000 (£41,142) after levelling accusations of “corruption” at South American soccer chiefs during the Copa America.
Messi was sent off against Chile in the Copa America third-place playoff and afterwards alleged that the tournament had been fixed in favour of hosts Brazil, who beat Argentina in a controversial semi-final on their way to the title.
The Argentina captain called the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) “corrupt” and did not attend the ceremony to pick up his medal. He was handed a one-match ban and a $1,500 fine for his sending off last month.
CONMEBOL had said that the Barcelona forward’s comments were “unacceptable”.
“The player is suspended to play official and friendly matches with his national team in that period of time,” the organisation said in a statement on Friday.
The ban means Messi will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendlies against Chile and Mexico in the United States in September and another against Germany in Dortmund on 9 October.
He can appeal against the latest sanctions within seven days.
Popular in Sport
-
PSL confirms SABC won't broadcast this weekend's fixtures
-
Stuart Baxter quits as Bafana Bafana head coach
-
Baxter: I had health concerns while coaching Bafana
-
PSL releases 2019/20 season Absa Premiership fixtures
-
Australia's bowlers must stick to their task, says Waugh
-
Banyana Banyana secure second win of the Cosafa tournament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.