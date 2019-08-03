Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report
According to a News24 report on Saturday, the leaked emails in their possession were apparently verified and found to be accurate.
JOHANNESBURG – Leaked emails from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign reportedly reveal that he was consulted by his campaign managers about plans to approach several donors, despite his past denials that he was kept in the dark on the funding.
According to a News24 report on Saturday, the leaked emails in their possession - which were shared among Ramaphosa’s political rivals and on Twitter – were apparently verified and found to be accurate.
• 7 key quotes from Ramaphosa’s PP report briefing
The online news publication said Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had referenced these emails in her report into a R500,000 donation Ramaphosa received to his campaign from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson in October 2017.
Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled Parliament over the donation and wanted the National Prosecuting Authority to probe allegations of money laundering against the president.
Last month, Ramaphosa took the Public Protector’s report on an urgent judicial review and described the report as “fundamentally and irretrievably flawed” in law.
However, Ramaphosa’s campaign managers reportedly believed that their communication may have been illegally intercepted.
Among other things, the emails in News24’s possession reportedly show that:
• Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was central in raising funds for Ramaphosa’s campaign;
• Ramaphosa was consulted by the managers of his campaign about plans to approach several donors; and
• The Ramaphosa campaign emails were apparently obtained through clandestine methods, despite efforts to keep them secured.
More in Politics
-
ANC to work on ‘building and renewal’ of Western Cape leadership
-
SACC slams Financial Mail over ‘distasteful’ PP cover page
-
ANC backs draft regulations for Political Party Funding Act
-
ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infighting
-
Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACP
-
Business Leadership SA supports draft Party Funding Act regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.