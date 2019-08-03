View all in Latest
Leaked emails show Ramaphosa knew his campaign funders – report

According to a News24 report on Saturday, the leaked emails in their possession were apparently verified and found to be accurate.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 21st Nedlac Summit on 9 September 2016. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 21st Nedlac Summit on 9 September 2016. Picture: GCIS.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Leaked emails from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign reportedly reveal that he was consulted by his campaign managers about plans to approach several donors, despite his past denials that he was kept in the dark on the funding.

According to a News24 report on Saturday, the leaked emails in their possession - which were shared among Ramaphosa’s political rivals and on Twitter – were apparently verified and found to be accurate.

• 7 key quotes from Ramaphosa’s PP report briefing

The online news publication said Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had referenced these emails in her report into a R500,000 donation Ramaphosa received to his campaign from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson in October 2017.

Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled Parliament over the donation and wanted the National Prosecuting Authority to probe allegations of money laundering against the president.

Last month, Ramaphosa took the Public Protector’s report on an urgent judicial review and described the report as “fundamentally and irretrievably flawed” in law.

However, Ramaphosa’s campaign managers reportedly believed that their communication may have been illegally intercepted.

Among other things, the emails in News24’s possession reportedly show that:

• Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was central in raising funds for Ramaphosa’s campaign;

• Ramaphosa was consulted by the managers of his campaign about plans to approach several donors; and

• The Ramaphosa campaign emails were apparently obtained through clandestine methods, despite efforts to keep them secured.

Timeline

