Judge releases A$AP Rocky from custody until assault trial verdict

Senior District Court Judge Per Lennerbrant told the court at the end of the three-day trial that he would hand down the verdict on 14 August.

American rapper ASAP Rocky. Picture: AFP
American rapper ASAP Rocky. Picture: AFP
Reuters one hour ago

STOCKHOLM - The Swedish judge in the assault trial of US rapper A$AP Rocky and two of his entourage ordered that the three men be released from custody on Friday until the verdict.

Senior District Court Judge Per Lennerbrant told the court at the end of the three-day trial that he would hand down the verdict on 14 August.

Mayers and two of his friends were detained on 3 July in connection with a street brawl on 30 June and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

