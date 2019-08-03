View all in Latest
Banyana captain Janine van Wyk ruled out of Cosafu Cup after injury

Janine van Wyk suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in Friday’s 3-1 win over Malawi.

Janine van Wyk. Picture: Twitter/@Janinevanwyk5
Janine van Wyk. Picture: Twitter/@Janinevanwyk5
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana will be without skipper Janine van Wyk for the remainder of the Cosafa Cup.

South Africa play Madagascar in their final group game on Monday having already secured wins over Malawi and the Comoros Islands.

However, Desiree Ellis will have to do without Van Wyk for the upcoming games after she was ruled out with a knee injury.

Van Wyk suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in Friday’s 3-1 win over Malawi.

The defender will stay with the rest of the squad as she undergoes treatment and took to Twitter to wish her teammates well for the remainder of the tournament.

Vice-captain Refiloe Jane will take over the captain’s armband while Lebohang Ramalepe will take over as vice-captain.

South Africa head into Monday’s clash with Madagascar at the top of Group A with 6 points from two games.

