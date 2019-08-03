Health Dept doesn’t keep records of practitioners or their race, inquiry told
The department’s deputy director-general Dr Anban Pillay appeared before the Section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling in Centurion.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health’s deputy director-general Dr Anban Pillay on Friday said the department didn’t keep records of health practitioners or their race.
Pillay appeared before the Section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling in Centurion.
He said because the department didn’t keep records of practitioners or their race, it wasn’t possible to know if race was used to target anyone.
The inquiry was hoping to get a global picture of practitioners around the country from the Department of Health, but the Pillay couldn’t assist.
“I don’t have this information myself but I could investigate whether we provide that and to what level of detail. What I do know is that our information comes from two sources; the Health Professions Council of South Africa - where the practitioners are registered with the council - and the practice code numbering system,” he said.
Pillay explained further: “We ordinarily never kept it except in terms of our planning for the National Health Insurance, there is no licencing system for practitioners currently. The only sector that has licencing is private pharmacists.”
Pillay undertook to find and submit the records that the department would be able to find.
