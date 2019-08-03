Eastern Cape pupil (17) dies in school fire

-
SACC slams Financial Mail over ‘distasteful’ PP cover pagePolitics
-
ANC backs draft regulations for Political Party Funding ActPolitics
-
ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infightingPolitics
-
Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACPPolitics
-
Business Leadership SA supports draft Party Funding Act regulationsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Captive lion breeding in SA: the case for a total banOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: South Africa at 25, what does the future hold?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa has tricky waters to navigateOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Tshwane authorities are aiding, abetting anarchyOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: Do 1 in 4 South African employees have depression?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Mediterranean migration: why it’s time to put EU leaders on trialOpinion
Old Mutual reassures customers it’s business as usual amid CEO disputeBusiness
-
Govt working to ensure SA remains safe tourist destination - Kubayi-NgubaneLocal
-
Peter Moyo’s lawyers got High Court ruling wrong, says Old MutualBusiness
-
Health Dept: Coding for medical scheme benefits confusingBusiness
-
SA stocks dragged to near 2-month low by trade war woesBusiness
-
Denel sees light at the end of liquidity tunnelBusiness
First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching contestants' measurementsWorld
-
Ed Sheeran breaks tour recordLifestyle
-
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to New York sex trafficking chargesLifestyle
-
Meek Mill praises Kim Kardashian West for criminal justice reform workLifestyle
-
Superbugs found lurking in London underground and hospitalsLifestyle
-
Gospel rapper awarded $2.7 mn for song copied by Katy PerryLifestyle
-
'Scared' US rapper A$AP Rocky testifies in Sweden assault trialLifestyle
-
Maria Shriver: Women have a right to make decisions over their bodiesLifestyle
-
The life cycle of the Ebola virusAfrica
-
Baxter: I had health concerns while coaching BafanaSport
-
Chiefs part ways with Mario BooysenSport
-
Banyana Banyana secure second win of the Cosafa tournamentSport
-
Ronaldo is the best, says India's KohliSport
-
Safa to begin process of looking for new Bafana coachSport
-
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold in TokyoSport
CARTOON: The political tussle
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
-
CARTOON: Public OutcryPolitics
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final JourneyLocal
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many CardsPolitics
-
CARTOON: A Wing And A PrayerSport
-
CARTOON: RIP AfronautLocal
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half FullLocal
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
Eastern Cape pupil (17) dies in school fire
It’s understood that the hostel at the Tyelimhlophe Agricultural School in Mount Frere was engulfed in flames on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Police launched an investigation after a student burnt to death at a school hostel in the Eastern Cape.
It’s understood that the hostel at the Tyelimhlophe Agricultural School in Mount Frere was engulfed in flames on Friday.
Police spokesperson Raphael Motloung said the 17-year-old girl was locked inside the hostel by a matron because she was sick and couldn't attend class.
Motloung said there was an attempt to rescue her, but it was too late and she died inside the hostel.
“Someone saw fire coming from the hostel and he reported the matter to the school management, and then firefighters and police were called,” he said.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
