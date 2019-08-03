Eastern Cape pupil (17) dies in school fire

It’s understood that the hostel at the Tyelimhlophe Agricultural School in Mount Frere was engulfed in flames on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police launched an investigation after a student burnt to death at a school hostel in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Raphael Motloung said the 17-year-old girl was locked inside the hostel by a matron because she was sick and couldn't attend class.

Motloung said there was an attempt to rescue her, but it was too late and she died inside the hostel.

“Someone saw fire coming from the hostel and he reported the matter to the school management, and then firefighters and police were called,” he said.



The cause of the fire was unknown.