Cosatu: Law must be changed to make it harder to retrench

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Cosatu: Law must be changed to make it harder to retrench

As the country continues to reel from the 29% unemployment rate and mass job losses in key industries, Cosatu says it has called on government to review section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

FILE: Cosatu members march against job losses at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 13 February 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Cosatu members march against job losses at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 13 February 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu says one of the interventions to address the jobs crisis it has raised at Nedlac includes the tightening of labour laws to make it harder for employers to retrench workers.

The federation, along with other stakeholders, form part of the economic development and labour council responsible for labour market policy formulation.

As the country continues to reel from the 29% unemployment rate and mass job losses in key industries, Cosatu says it has called on government to review section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

The section in question regulates the conditions and processes for retrenchments by employers.

Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange says while working on achieving the goals set at the Jobs Summit last year, Nedlac partners must also work on section 189.

“One of the discussions we have started now is that in fact we even need to change section 189 of the LRA that makes it easy and cheap for employers to just retrench people.

“It must be very difficult and very expensive for any employer to rush to section 189 as and when they want to lay off workers.”

Cosatu also wants a moratorium on retrenchments in the country until the economic crisis is over.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA