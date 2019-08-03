View all in Latest
Butterworth man arrested for rape of cousin (13)

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha says the twenty-three year-old suspect will appear before the Butterworth Magistrates Court on Monday.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a twenty-three year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping his 13-year-old cousin.

Police say that the victim was taken to a local clinic by her grandmother who suspected her granddaughter was pregnant. The nurses at the clinic tested the victim and it was discovered that she was six months pregnant.

When the victim was questioned, she implicated her cousin of raping her between 2018 and 2019. The crime is believed to have taken place at KwaDlephu Village near Kei Bridge in Butterworth.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha says the suspect will appear before the Butterworth Magistrates Court on Monday.

