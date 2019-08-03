ANC to work on ‘building and renewal’ of Western Cape leadership
On Friday, the NEC announced the disbanding of the provincial executive committee (PEC).
CAPE TOWN -The African National Congress’ national executive committee (NEC) is expected to meet with its Western Cape leaders in the coming days to discuss the situation in the province.
On Friday, the NEC announced the disbanding of the provincial executive committee (PEC). It said it was concerned with the functioning of the PEC, as in-fighting had played out in public.
The fractures within the ANC’s PEC were on public display in recent months, which worsened after the party’s dismal performance in the May elections.
In a statement, the NEC said it would send leaders down to the province to work on “building and renewal” within structures.
The NEC’s decision was welcomed by the South African Communist Party (SACP), which called for the disbandment of the PEC.
The SACP’s Benson Ngqentsu said he hoped the rebuilding process was an inclusive one.
“It must recognise the diversity of the ANC, embrace the significance of the alliance, and must indeed reflect working class leadership and the realities in the Western Cape,” he said.
The ANC in the province said it remained committed to renewal and unity.
